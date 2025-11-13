© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sessions from Studio A - Little Church

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published November 13, 2025 at 6:55 PM CST
Little Church performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
1 of 5  — LC still 5.png
Little Church performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Little Church performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
2 of 5  — LC still 3.png
Little Church performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Little Church performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
3 of 5  — LC still 2.png
Little Church performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Little Church performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
4 of 5  — LC still 1.png
Little Church performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Little Church performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
5 of 5  — LC still 6.png
Little Church performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

Little Church stops by WNIJ's Studio A to play new, unreleased songs and talk with us about their music. We'll also hear tracks from their EP released last year titled Be Right Back. Find that on Bandcamp and on all streaming services. Check out more from Little Church on Facebook and Instagram and find behind-the-scenes video from the live set posted below!

Lineup:
Chia Foss - Vocals and FX
Chin Whiting - Bass VI
Chris Lee - Drums

Little Church performing "So Fast" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Little Church performing "Wish It Was" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Little Church performing "Pink Nights" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Tags
WNIJ News Sessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
Related Stories