Sessions from Studio A - Little Church

Little Church stops by WNIJ's Studio A to play new, unreleased songs and talk with us about their music. We'll also hear tracks from their EP released last year titled Be Right Back. Find that on Bandcamp and on all streaming services. Check out more from Little Church on Facebook and Instagram and find behind-the-scenes video from the live set posted below!

Lineup:

Chia Foss - Vocals and FX

Chin Whiting - Bass VI

Chris Lee - Drums

Little Church performing "So Fast" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Little Church performing "Wish It Was" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Little Church performing "Pink Nights" live in WNIJ's Studio A