© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sessions from Studio A - Hannah Sandoz

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published January 23, 2025 at 6:55 PM CST
Hannah Sandoz performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Hannah Sandoz performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

Hannah Sandoz joins us this week to play songs from their latest EP Held and Holding live in Studio A. Hear Sandoz create rich ambient atmospheres using only their voice, guitar, and some very clever uses of live effects and looping. We'll talk about their live setup, overcoming chronic pain, and writing in their favorite swamp back home in Louisiana. Check out more from Sandoz on Bandcamp and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Watch behind-the-scenes video from the performance posted below.

Hannah Sandoz performing "held and holding" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Hannah Sandoz performing "moss unfurling" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Hannah Sandoz performing "happy face with tears" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Hannah Sandoz performing "O glory" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Hannah Sandoz performing "perseverance" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Tags
WNIJ News Sessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
Related Stories