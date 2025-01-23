Sessions from Studio A - Hannah Sandoz

Hannah Sandoz joins us this week to play songs from their latest EP Held and Holding live in Studio A. Hear Sandoz create rich ambient atmospheres using only their voice, guitar, and some very clever uses of live effects and looping. We'll talk about their live setup, overcoming chronic pain, and writing in their favorite swamp back home in Louisiana. Check out more from Sandoz on Bandcamp and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Watch behind-the-scenes video from the performance posted below.

Hannah Sandoz performing "held and holding" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Hannah Sandoz performing "moss unfurling" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Hannah Sandoz performing "happy face with tears" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Hannah Sandoz performing "O glory" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Hannah Sandoz performing "perseverance" live in WNIJ's Studio A