Sessions from Studio A - The God Awful Small Affairs

The God Awful Small Affairs join us in Studio A for live recordings and to talk about their music. Hear songs from their latest EP 333 and some new, unreleased ones. Find more from them on Bandcamp and follow The God Awful Small Affairs on Facebook and Instagram. Check out behind-the-scenes video of the performance posted below.

The God Awful Small Affairs performing "Time" and "Red Gate Woods" live in WNIJ's Studio A

The God Awful Small Affairs performing "Nicest" live in WNIJ's Studio A

The God Awful Small Affairs performing "Hands" live in WNIJ's Studio A