© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sessions from Studio A - The God Awful Small Affairs

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published December 19, 2024 at 6:55 PM CST
The God Awful Small Affairs performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
1 of 7  — still 5.png
The God Awful Small Affairs performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
The God Awful Small Affairs performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
2 of 7  — still 1.png
The God Awful Small Affairs performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
The God Awful Small Affairs performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
3 of 7  — still 6.png
The God Awful Small Affairs performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
The God Awful Small Affairs performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
4 of 7  — still 2.png
The God Awful Small Affairs performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
The God Awful Small Affairs performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
5 of 7  — still 3.png
The God Awful Small Affairs performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
The God Awful Small Affairs performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
6 of 7  — still 7.png
The God Awful Small Affairs performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
The God Awful Small Affairs performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
7 of 7  — still 4.png
The God Awful Small Affairs performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

The God Awful Small Affairs join us in Studio A for live recordings and to talk about their music. Hear songs from their latest EP 333 and some new, unreleased ones. Find more from them on Bandcamp and follow The God Awful Small Affairs on Facebook and Instagram. Check out behind-the-scenes video of the performance posted below.

The God Awful Small Affairs performing "Time" and "Red Gate Woods" live in WNIJ's Studio A

The God Awful Small Affairs performing "Nicest" live in WNIJ's Studio A

The God Awful Small Affairs performing "Hands" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Tags
WNIJ News Sessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
Related Stories