Sessions from Studio A - Mirabilia

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published December 5, 2024 at 6:55 PM CST
Mirabilia performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
1 of 4  — Still 4.png
Mirabilia performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Mirabilia performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
2 of 4  — Still 2.png
Mirabilia performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Mirabilia performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
3 of 4  — Still001.png
Mirabilia performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Mirabilia performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
4 of 4  — Still 3.png
Mirabilia performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

Mirabilia returns to Studio A with a set featuring all new, unreleased songs. We'll hear them play live and catch up with the band. Check them out on Facebook and Instagram and find their music streaming on Spotify and Apple Music. Watch behind-the-scenes video from the performance posted below.

Lineup:
Evan Atherton - Guitar, Lead Vocals
Clay Sibley - Bass, Backing Vocals
Michael Stansifer - Drums

Mirabilia performing "A Song" live in Studio A

Mirabilia performing "A Lesson in Karma" live in Studio A

Mirabilia performing "The Company" live in Studio A

Mirabilia performing "Dorsel" live in Studio A

Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production.
