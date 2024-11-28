Sessions from Studio A - Olivia Ports

Singer-songwriter Olivia Ports stopped by for our final Studio A Cafe concert of 2024 to play new music and tell us some of the stories behind her songs. Find more on her website and give her a follow on Facebook and Instagram. Check out behind-the-scenes video from the performance posted below!

Studio A Cafe will return in 2025 on the first Tuesday of every month starting in February. Join us for free in our studio audience.

Olivia Ports performing "Twin Flame" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Olivia Ports performing "I've Wasted So Much Ink On You" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Olivia Ports performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

