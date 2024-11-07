© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Sessions from Studio A - Chord Boy

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published November 7, 2024 at 6:55 PM CST
Indie rock band Chord Boy released their sophomore album Bestie this past summer. The album saw the band evolve from a stripped-down acoustic duo to a full band with drums and electric guitars. We'll talk with Chord Boy about the album and hear live performances. Find Bestie streaming everywhere and check out more from Chord Boy on their website and Instagram. Download the album on Bandcamp.

Chord Boy performing "Shrek Karaoke Party" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Chord Boy performing "Rewrite" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Chord Boy performing "Girl Next Door" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Chord Boy performing "Vacant Heart" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Chord Boy performing "You Don't Get to Leave Me" live in WNIJ's Studio A

WNIJ News Sessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
