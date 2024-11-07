Sessions from Studio A - Chord Boy

Indie rock band Chord Boy released their sophomore album Bestie this past summer. The album saw the band evolve from a stripped-down acoustic duo to a full band with drums and electric guitars. We'll talk with Chord Boy about the album and hear live performances. Find Bestie streaming everywhere and check out more from Chord Boy on their website and Instagram. Download the album on Bandcamp.

Chord Boy performing "Shrek Karaoke Party" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Chord Boy performing "Rewrite" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Chord Boy performing "Girl Next Door" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Chord Boy performing "Vacant Heart" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Chord Boy performing "You Don't Get to Leave Me" live in WNIJ's Studio A