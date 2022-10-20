© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
WNIJ News

Sessions from Studio A - Burr Oak

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published October 20, 2022 at 6:56 PM CDT
Burr Oak performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Burr Oak performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Burr Oak performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Burr Oak performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

Burr Oak joins us to play music from their debut record Late Bloomer, as well as some brand new songs. We'll also talk with members of Burr Oak to hear more about their music, the band, and about evolving their sound with their new material.

Check out behind-the-scenes live video below and check out more music from Burr Oak on their Bandcamp page. Also follow the band on Facebook and Instagram.

Burr Oak performing "Annabelle" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Burr Oak performing "Sweet Thing" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Burr Oak performing "Like a Dream" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Burr Oak performing "Fine, Fine" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Burr Oak performing "FOMO" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
