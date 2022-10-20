Sessions from Studio A - Burr Oak

Burr Oak joins us to play music from their debut record Late Bloomer, as well as some brand new songs. We'll also talk with members of Burr Oak to hear more about their music, the band, and about evolving their sound with their new material.

Check out behind-the-scenes live video below and check out more music from Burr Oak on their Bandcamp page. Also follow the band on Facebook and Instagram.

Burr Oak performing "Annabelle" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Burr Oak performing "Sweet Thing" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Burr Oak performing "Like a Dream" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Burr Oak performing "Fine, Fine" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Burr Oak performing "FOMO" live in WNIJ's Studio A