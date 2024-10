Sessions from Studio A - Nick Scarpinato

Singer-songwriter Nick Scarpinato joins us for music and conversation in Studio A. We'll hear solo acoustic performances recorded live and some songs from his full-band record With Regards... from Far Away. Find Nick Scarpinato's music on all streaming platforms and follow him on Facebook and Instagram.

Nick Scarpinato performing "I Don't Want You To Miss Me" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Nick Scarpinato performing "Tennessee" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Nick Scarpinato performing "Crashing Cities" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Nick Scarpinato performing "Wildberry" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Nick Scarpinato performing "Catch Me Falling" live in WNIJ's Studio A