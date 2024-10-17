Sessions from Studio A - O.P.E.

Join us for progressive rock band O.P.E. recorded live in Studio A. We'll hear the band play and talk with them about their music and plans for their debut album. Find more from O.P.E. on Facebook and Instagram. Check out behind-the-scenes video from the performance posted below.

Lineup:

Matt Kavanaugh - Guitar, Vocals

Tim Kavanaugh - Guitar, Vocals

Aaron Krings - Bass

Jonny Gifford - Drums, Vocals

O.P.E. performs "Slope" live in WNIJ's Studio A

O.P.E. performs "In Case of What" live in WNIJ's Studio A

O.P.E. performs "Upshot" live in WNIJ's Studio A

O.P.E. performs "Badger" live in WNIJ's Studio A

O.P.E. performs "Glade Ride" live in WNIJ's Studio A