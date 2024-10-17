Sessions from Studio A - O.P.E.
1 of 5 — OPE still 1.png
O.P.E. performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
2 of 5 — OPE still 2.png
3 of 5 — OPE still 3.png
4 of 5 — OPE still 4.png
5 of 5 — OPE still 5.png
Join us for progressive rock band O.P.E. recorded live in Studio A. We'll hear the band play and talk with them about their music and plans for their debut album. Find more from O.P.E. on Facebook and Instagram. Check out behind-the-scenes video from the performance posted below.
Lineup:
Matt Kavanaugh - Guitar, Vocals
Tim Kavanaugh - Guitar, Vocals
Aaron Krings - Bass
Jonny Gifford - Drums, Vocals
O.P.E. performs "Slope" live in WNIJ's Studio A
O.P.E. performs "In Case of What" live in WNIJ's Studio A
O.P.E. performs "Upshot" live in WNIJ's Studio A
O.P.E. performs "Badger" live in WNIJ's Studio A
O.P.E. performs "Glade Ride" live in WNIJ's Studio A