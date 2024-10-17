© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sessions from Studio A - O.P.E.

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published October 17, 2024 at 6:55 PM CDT
O.P.E. performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
1 of 5  — OPE still 1.png
O.P.E. performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
O.P.E. performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
2 of 5  — OPE still 2.png
O.P.E. performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
O.P.E. performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
3 of 5  — OPE still 3.png
O.P.E. performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
O.P.E. performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
4 of 5  — OPE still 4.png
O.P.E. performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
O.P.E. performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
5 of 5  — OPE still 5.png
O.P.E. performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

Join us for progressive rock band O.P.E. recorded live in Studio A. We'll hear the band play and talk with them about their music and plans for their debut album. Find more from O.P.E. on Facebook and Instagram. Check out behind-the-scenes video from the performance posted below.

Lineup:
Matt Kavanaugh - Guitar, Vocals
Tim Kavanaugh - Guitar, Vocals
Aaron Krings - Bass
Jonny Gifford - Drums, Vocals

O.P.E. performs "Slope" live in WNIJ's Studio A

O.P.E. performs "In Case of What" live in WNIJ's Studio A

O.P.E. performs "Upshot" live in WNIJ's Studio A

O.P.E. performs "Badger" live in WNIJ's Studio A

O.P.E. performs "Glade Ride" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Tags
WNIJ News Sessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
Related Stories