Sessions from Studio A - Marques Morel

Tales and Tellings is the new album from Marques Morel released in 2024. We'll get plenty of tales and tellings on this week's show as Morel plays live and tells us the stories behind his songs. This week's show was recorded at our Studio A Cafe concert series, which will return on the first Tuesday of each month in 2025.

Check out more from Marques Morel on his website and follow him on Facebook and Instagram. Behind-the-scenes video from the performance is posted below.

Marques Morel performs "Woodpiles on my Mind" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Marques Morel performs "A Few More Miles" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Marques Morel performs "Cactus Blues" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Marques Morel performs "Crazy Out There" live in WNIJ's Studio A