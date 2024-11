Sessions from Studio A - Michael Charles

Guitarist and songwriter Michael Charles returns to Studio A this week while on his 40th Anniversary Tour. We'll hear live performances and talk with the Chicago Blues Hall of Famer. You can catch Michael Charles performing live November 8th at Moonlight Theatre in St. Charles. Find more from him on Facebook and his website.

Lineup:

Michael Charles - Guitar, vocals

Damien Lopez - Bass

Ryder Olle - Drums

Michael Charles performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

Michael Charles performing "Most Time We Got It" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Michael Charles performing "Gave You My Heart" and "Long Way to Go" live in WNIJ's Studio A