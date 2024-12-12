Sessions from Studio A - Classical Blast

Classical Blast stops by Studio A to play some of their signature mashup arrangements and to talk with us about their new Christmas album Whiter Shade of Winter. Find tour dates from them on their website and follow them on Facebook for more. Check out behind-the-scenes video posted below!

Lineup:

Stephanie Koklys - Guitar, Lead Vocals

Hannah K. Watson - Violin, Vocals

Tom Culver - Cello, Vocals

David Kelly - Drums, Vocals

Bill Syniar - Bass

Classical Blast performing "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen / Hit the Road Jack" live in Studio A

Classical Blast performing "Do You Hear What I Hear? / For What It's Worth" live in Studio A

Classical Blast performing their original song "Pray for Me" live in Studio A

Classical Blast performing "Amazing Grace / House of the Rising Sun / Gloria" live in Studio A