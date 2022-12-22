© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sessions from Studio A - Classical Blast Holiday Special

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published December 22, 2022 at 6:55 PM CST
CB_Still001.png
1 of 2  — CB_Still001.png
Classical Blast performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
CB_Still002.png
2 of 2  — CB_Still002.png
Classical Blast performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

Christmas classics collide with pop and rock music on this week's special holiday edition of Sessions from Studio A. We'll hear a unique live set from Classical Blast and talk with the band about their Christmas record Dark Side of the Yule. Check out behind-the-scenes live video of their performance below.

Find more from Classical Blast on their website and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Classical Blast performing their mashup of Joni Mitchell's River and Deck the Halls

Classical Blast performing their mashup of Greensleeves and Nights in White Satin

Classical Blast performing their original song Give Me Love

Classical Blast performing Twinkle

Classical Blast performing their mashup of Carol of the Bells and the Game of Thrones Theme

Tags
Sessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
Related Stories