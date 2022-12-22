Sessions from Studio A - Classical Blast Holiday Special

Christmas classics collide with pop and rock music on this week's special holiday edition of Sessions from Studio A. We'll hear a unique live set from Classical Blast and talk with the band about their Christmas record Dark Side of the Yule. Check out behind-the-scenes live video of their performance below.

Find more from Classical Blast on their website and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Classical Blast performing their mashup of Joni Mitchell's River and Deck the Halls

Classical Blast performing their mashup of Greensleeves and Nights in White Satin

Classical Blast performing their original song Give Me Love

Classical Blast performing Twinkle

Classical Blast performing their mashup of Carol of the Bells and the Game of Thrones Theme