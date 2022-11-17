© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
WNIJ News

Sessions from Studio A - Mirabilia

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published November 17, 2022 at 6:55 PM CST
Mirabilia returns to Studio A this week to play songs from their new album Everyone I've Ever Been. The band also brought a whole visual experience for their set - check out live video below. Find more from Mirabilia on Bandcamp and Instagram.

Mirabilia performs "PCPizza" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Mirabilia performs "Crazy House Drool" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Mirabilia performs "AEIOU & Seriously, Y?" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Mirabilia performs "Flowers" & "The Power of Friendship Compels You" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Mirabilia performs "Shoulders" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
