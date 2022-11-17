Sessions from Studio A - Mirabilia

Mirabilia returns to Studio A this week to play songs from their new album Everyone I've Ever Been. The band also brought a whole visual experience for their set - check out live video below. Find more from Mirabilia on Bandcamp and Instagram.

Mirabilia performs "PCPizza" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Mirabilia performs "Crazy House Drool" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Mirabilia performs "AEIOU & Seriously, Y?" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Mirabilia performs "Flowers" & "The Power of Friendship Compels You" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Mirabilia performs "Shoulders" live in WNIJ's Studio A