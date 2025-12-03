© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Perspective: The geopolitics of my fridge

Northern Public Radio | By Frances Jaeger
Published December 3, 2025 at 5:33 AM CST
Lachlan Rennie
/
Unsplash

Every week, like a hunter gatherer, I carry the bags of groceries into the kitchen while my husband exclaims there is no room in the fridge. I have bought too much, he claims.

An investigative look absolves me of guilt. I have not bought too much. The problem is that globalization has taken over my refrigerator.

While we are only three people, we tend to be open to experimenting with new foods. Hence the reason why there is not only Hellman’s mayonnaise, but also Kewpie from Japan as well as one from south of the Mason Dixon line. We have at least several types of soy sauces and ketchups, but the place of honor is reserved for mustards. I stopped counting after five. Not only do we have yellow, Dijon and stone ground, but I like a sweet Bavarian one and a sharp German version that comes in a mini-bier stein. We even have tarragon mustard to use for a Spanish pork loin recipe that I got from my friend Pilar in Madrid. Of course, we have the usual suspects of shrimp cocktail sauce and barbecue sauces, and a motley crew of jams, sun-dried tomatoes, and salad dressings.

What a contrast to my childhood refrigerator that had mustard, ketchup and a jam or two. Clearly, globalization is to blame for all these condiments. I mean, I cannot have bought all those mustards!

I’m Frances Jaeger, and that is my Perspective.
Tags
WNIJ Perspectives WNIJ PerspectivesFrances Jaeger
Frances Jaeger
Frances Jaeger is an associate professor of Spanish at Northern Illinois University. Her research interests include Latin American contemporary poetry as well as Caribbean and Central American literature.
See stories by Frances Jaeger