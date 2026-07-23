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Sessions from Studio A - Steph Strings

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published July 23, 2026 at 6:55 PM CDT
Steph Strings performing live at Anderson Japanese Gardens in Rockford
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Steph Strings performing live at Anderson Japanese Gardens in Rockford
Steph Strings performing live at Anderson Japanese Gardens in Rockford
2 of 2  — Pic 3.png
Steph Strings performing live at Anderson Japanese Gardens in Rockford

We packed up our gear for this week's show to head to Rockford for a great performance from singer-songwriter Steph Strings. Her debut album Feel Alive is out now streaming everywhere and available for purchase on her website. She's back in our area again on Friday, August 7 at Garcia's in Chicago. Follow Steph Strings on Instagram to keep up with more tour dates and new music.

Thanks to Warren Franklin and all of the staff at Anderson Japanese Gardens for having us out. Check out their concert series happening every Tuesday night. Also a special thanks to Scott Ford of Evil Twin Recording for capturing the concert.
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Sessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
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