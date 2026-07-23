Sessions from Studio A - Steph Strings

We packed up our gear for this week's show to head to Rockford for a great performance from singer-songwriter Steph Strings. Her debut album Feel Alive is out now streaming everywhere and available for purchase on her website. She's back in our area again on Friday, August 7 at Garcia's in Chicago. Follow Steph Strings on Instagram to keep up with more tour dates and new music.

Thanks to Warren Franklin and all of the staff at Anderson Japanese Gardens for having us out. Check out their concert series happening every Tuesday night. Also a special thanks to Scott Ford of Evil Twin Recording for capturing the concert.