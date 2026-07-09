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Sessions from Studio A - Park Hills Circle

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published July 9, 2026 at 6:55 PM CDT
Park Hills Circle performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
1 of 6  — pic 2.png
Park Hills Circle performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Park Hills Circle performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
2 of 6  — pic 3.png
Park Hills Circle performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Park Hills Circle performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
3 of 6  — pic 5.png
Park Hills Circle performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Park Hills Circle performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
4 of 6  — pic 1.png
Park Hills Circle performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Park Hills Circle performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
5 of 6  — pic 4.png
Park Hills Circle performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Park Hills Circle performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
6 of 6  — pic 6.png
Park Hills Circle performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

Park Hills Circle makes music that is both vast and intimate at the same time. It makes sense when you learn where lead singer and songwriter Maris O'Tierney spent her childhood: split between Ireland and Alaska. We'll talk with O'Tierney and the band about their background and sound, and hear live recordings from the band's debut album All of a Sudden.

Find more on the band's website, including tickets to their upcoming album release show in Evanston, IL. Find their new album on streaming services this Friday, and follow the band on Instagram for more.

Lineup:
Maris O'Tierney - Lead vocals and guitar
Josh Wentz - Keyboards
Kitt Lyles - Bass and guitar
Andrew Green - Drums
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WNIJ News Sessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
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