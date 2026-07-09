Sessions from Studio A - Park Hills Circle

Park Hills Circle makes music that is both vast and intimate at the same time. It makes sense when you learn where lead singer and songwriter Maris O'Tierney spent her childhood: split between Ireland and Alaska. We'll talk with O'Tierney and the band about their background and sound, and hear live recordings from the band's debut album All of a Sudden.

Find more on the band's website, including tickets to their upcoming album release show in Evanston, IL. Find their new album on streaming services this Friday, and follow the band on Instagram for more.

Lineup:

Maris O'Tierney - Lead vocals and guitar

Josh Wentz - Keyboards

Kitt Lyles - Bass and guitar

Andrew Green - Drums