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Sessions from Studio A - Blind Eye Willis Band

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published July 2, 2026 at 6:55 PM CDT
Blind Eye Willis Band performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
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Blind Eye Willis Band performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Blind Eye Willis Band performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
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Blind Eye Willis Band performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Blind Eye Willis Band performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
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Blind Eye Willis Band performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Blind Eye Willis Band performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
4 of 7  — pic 3.png
Blind Eye Willis Band performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Blind Eye Willis Band performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
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Blind Eye Willis Band performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Blind Eye Willis Band performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
6 of 7  — pic 2.png
Blind Eye Willis Band performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Blind Eye Willis Band performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
7 of 7  — pic 7.png
Blind Eye Willis Band performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

Blind Eye Willis Band stopped by this week to share their original blues songs. We'll also talk with the band about what made them fall in love with the blues, and about using music to get through life's highs and lows. They're playing a special 4th of the July show tomorrow night in Kirkland, IL. Find more from Blind Eye Willis Band on their website and check out behind-the-scenes video from their performance below.

Lineup:
Blind Eye Willis - Lead Vocals
Eddy Melendez - Lead Guitar, Vocals
Ted Lawrence - Harmonica
Danny Moore - Keys
Link Leary - Drums
Mike the Toad - Bass
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WNIJ News Sessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
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