Sessions from Studio A - Blind Eye Willis Band

Blind Eye Willis Band stopped by this week to share their original blues songs. We'll also talk with the band about what made them fall in love with the blues, and about using music to get through life's highs and lows. They're playing a special 4th of the July show tomorrow night in Kirkland, IL. Find more from Blind Eye Willis Band on their website and check out behind-the-scenes video from their performance below.

Lineup:

Blind Eye Willis - Lead Vocals

Eddy Melendez - Lead Guitar, Vocals

Ted Lawrence - Harmonica

Danny Moore - Keys

Link Leary - Drums

Mike the Toad - Bass