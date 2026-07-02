Sessions from Studio A - Blind Eye Willis Band
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Blind Eye Willis Band performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
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Blind Eye Willis Band performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
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Blind Eye Willis Band performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
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Blind Eye Willis Band performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
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Blind Eye Willis Band performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
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Blind Eye Willis Band performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
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Blind Eye Willis Band performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Blind Eye Willis Band stopped by this week to share their original blues songs. We'll also talk with the band about what made them fall in love with the blues, and about using music to get through life's highs and lows. They're playing a special 4th of the July show tomorrow night in Kirkland, IL. Find more from Blind Eye Willis Band on their website and check out behind-the-scenes video from their performance below.
Lineup:
Blind Eye Willis - Lead Vocals
Eddy Melendez - Lead Guitar, Vocals
Ted Lawrence - Harmonica
Danny Moore - Keys
Link Leary - Drums
Mike the Toad - Bass