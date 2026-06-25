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Sessions from Studio A - Aaron Krings Quartet

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published June 25, 2026 at 6:55 PM CDT
Aaron Krings Quartet playing live in WNIJ's Studio A
1 of 4  — pic 1.png
Aaron Krings Quartet playing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Aaron Krings Quartet playing live in WNIJ's Studio A
2 of 4  — pic 3.png
Aaron Krings Quartet playing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Aaron Krings Quartet playing live in WNIJ's Studio A
3 of 4  — pic 5.png
Aaron Krings Quartet playing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Aaron Krings Quartet playing live in WNIJ's Studio A
4 of 4  — pic 2.png
Aaron Krings Quartet playing live in WNIJ's Studio A

Originally from St. Louis, bassist Aaron Krings studied music at Western Illinois University and then recently landed in Chicago, where he formed the Aaron Krings Quartet with Matt Kavanaugh on guitar, Christian Sanchez on sax, and Matt Kellen on drums. Hear their original compositions on this week's show, plus we'll talk with Krings about his influences and what it's like working as a music therapist.

A special thanks to Matt Kellen for producing the music and videos for this week's show.

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WNIJ News Sessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
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