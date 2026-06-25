Sessions from Studio A - Aaron Krings Quartet

Originally from St. Louis, bassist Aaron Krings studied music at Western Illinois University and then recently landed in Chicago, where he formed the Aaron Krings Quartet with Matt Kavanaugh on guitar, Christian Sanchez on sax, and Matt Kellen on drums. Hear their original compositions on this week's show, plus we'll talk with Krings about his influences and what it's like working as a music therapist.

A special thanks to Matt Kellen for producing the music and videos for this week's show.