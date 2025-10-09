Sessions from Studio A - Lost Pyramids

Lost Pyramids has an eclectic sound blending influences from the worlds of jazz and funk with their love of jam bands like Phish and Grateful Dead. Hear their live set in Studio A featuring songs from their last full length record Traffic in Space. We'll also talk with band members. Find more from Lost Pyramids on all streaming platforms and on their website. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Lineup:

Chuck Wilson - Guitar, Vocals

Larry Sheridan - Bass, Vocals

Andrew Stump - Keyboards

Drew Littell - Drums

Lost Pyramids "Wave Coming Down" performed live in WNIJ's Studio A

Lost Pyramids "Traffic in Space" performed live in WNIJ's Studio A

Lost Pyramids "A Nod to Jeff" performed live in WNIJ's Studio A

Lost Pyramids "Today" performed live in WNIJ's Studio A