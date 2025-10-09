© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Sessions from Studio A - Lost Pyramids

By Spencer Tritt
Published October 9, 2025
Lost Pyramids performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Lost Pyramids performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Lost Pyramids performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Lost Pyramids performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Lost Pyramids performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Lost Pyramids performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Lost Pyramids performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

Lost Pyramids has an eclectic sound blending influences from the worlds of jazz and funk with their love of jam bands like Phish and Grateful Dead. Hear their live set in Studio A featuring songs from their last full length record Traffic in Space. We'll also talk with band members. Find more from Lost Pyramids on all streaming platforms and on their website. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Lineup:
Chuck Wilson - Guitar, Vocals
Larry Sheridan - Bass, Vocals
Andrew Stump - Keyboards
Drew Littell - Drums

Lost Pyramids "Wave Coming Down" performed live in WNIJ's Studio A

Lost Pyramids "Traffic in Space" performed live in WNIJ's Studio A

Lost Pyramids "A Nod to Jeff" performed live in WNIJ's Studio A

Lost Pyramids "Today" performed live in WNIJ's Studio A

Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
