Sessions from Studio A - Long-Shot

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published September 25, 2025 at 6:55 PM CDT
Long-Shot performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
1 of 5  — LS still 7.png
Long-Shot performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Long-Shot performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
2 of 5  — LS still 4.png
Long-Shot performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Long-Shot performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
3 of 5  — LS still 2.png
Long-Shot performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Long-Shot performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
4 of 5  — LS still 5.png
Long-Shot performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Long-Shot performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
5 of 5  — LS still 1.png
Long-Shot performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

Rockford trio Long-Shot returns to our show this week to play live and talk about their latest album All In. The record recently won a RAMI award for best album. You can pick up a copy of that album at Culture Shock Records in Rockford, and also find more music from Long-Shot on streaming services and Bandcamp. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram to keep up with show dates and more music.

Lineup:
Brad Long - Guitar, Harmonica, Vocals
Dustin Long - Drums, Vocals
Brian Sandstrom - Bass
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
