Sessions from Studio A - Long-Shot
Long-Shot performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Rockford trio Long-Shot returns to our show this week to play live and talk about their latest album All In. The record recently won a RAMI award for best album. You can pick up a copy of that album at Culture Shock Records in Rockford, and also find more music from Long-Shot on streaming services and Bandcamp. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram to keep up with show dates and more music.
Lineup:
Brad Long - Guitar, Harmonica, Vocals
Dustin Long - Drums, Vocals
Brian Sandstrom - Bass