Sessions from Studio A - BB & The Billies

Husband and wife BB and Big T met while attending Northern Illinois University here in DeKalb, where they formed a popular new wave band that played all over campus. They've since taken their sound into a more Americana and country direction and brought in guitarist Little G to complete the trio. Hear them perform live in Studio A and our talk with band members. Find more from BB & The Billies on Facebook and Bandcamp.

Lineup:

BB - Lead Vocals, Harmonica

Big T - Cajon, Piano, Backup Vocals

Little G - Guitar, Backup Vocals

BB & The Billies performing "Pay No Attention to the Fool" live in WNIJ's Studio A

BB & The Billies performing "Hotel Delos" live in WNIJ's Studio A

BB & The Billies performing "A Different Song" live in WNIJ's Studio A

BB & The Billies performing "Lighting & Mirrors" live in WNIJ's Studio A