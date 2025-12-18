Sessions from Studio A - Mich Shirey & The Nightwatch

The Not That Late Show is Chicago's own late night talk and comedy show, and you can't have a late night show without a great house band. Mich Shirey & The Nightwatch join us this week to tell us about the show and we'll hear their original songs recorded live in Studio A. Find more and get tickets to The Not That Late Show on their website and Instagram. Follow guitarist Mich Shirey on his Instagram to keep up with new music.

Lineup:

Mich Shirey - Guitar

Maxx McGathey - Keys/Organ

Evan Montgomery - Sax

Tory P. Lopez - Bass

Joey Buttlar - Drums

Mich Shirey & The Nightwatch performing "A Familiar Place" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Mich Shirey & The Nightwatch performing "Make You Feel Nice" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Mich Shirey & The Nightwatch performing "Sears Tower of Power" & "What A Rip Off" live in WNIJ's Studio A