© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sessions from Studio A - Mich Shirey & The Nightwatch

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published December 18, 2025 at 6:55 PM CST
Mich Shirey & The Nightwatch performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
1 of 7  — Still 7.png
Mich Shirey & The Nightwatch performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Mich Shirey & The Nightwatch performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
2 of 7  — still 4.png
Mich Shirey & The Nightwatch performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Mich Shirey & The Nightwatch performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
3 of 7  — still 1.png
Mich Shirey & The Nightwatch performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Mich Shirey & The Nightwatch performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
4 of 7  — still 2.png
Mich Shirey & The Nightwatch performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Mich Shirey & The Nightwatch performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
5 of 7  — still 5.png
Mich Shirey & The Nightwatch performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Mich Shirey & The Nightwatch performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
6 of 7  — still 3.png
Mich Shirey & The Nightwatch performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Mich Shirey & The Nightwatch performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
7 of 7  — still 6.png
Mich Shirey & The Nightwatch performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

The Not That Late Show is Chicago's own late night talk and comedy show, and you can't have a late night show without a great house band. Mich Shirey & The Nightwatch join us this week to tell us about the show and we'll hear their original songs recorded live in Studio A. Find more and get tickets to The Not That Late Show on their website and Instagram. Follow guitarist Mich Shirey on his Instagram to keep up with new music.

Lineup:
Mich Shirey - Guitar
Maxx McGathey - Keys/Organ
Evan Montgomery - Sax
Tory P. Lopez - Bass
Joey Buttlar - Drums

Mich Shirey & The Nightwatch performing "A Familiar Place" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Mich Shirey & The Nightwatch performing "Make You Feel Nice" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Mich Shirey & The Nightwatch performing "Sears Tower of Power" & "What A Rip Off" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Tags
WNIJ News Sessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
Related Stories