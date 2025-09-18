© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Sessions from Studio A - The Bare Hambones

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published September 18, 2025 at 6:55 PM CDT
The Bare Hambones return to Studio A for this week's show. A lot has changed since we last recorded them back in 2018. We'll catch up and hear live recordings of songs from their latest album Year of the Thief. You can get a copy of that album on Bandcamp. Check them out playing live this Saturday in St. Charles and October 4th at Mary's Place in Rockford. Find more dates and music on the band's website.

Lineup:
Tim Larsen - Piano, lead vocals
Tony Kubicek - Bass, vocals
Chad Hill - Lead guitar
Michael Brown - Acoustic guitar, vocals
Brad Riverdahl - Drums
