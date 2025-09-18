Sessions from Studio A - The Bare Hambones

The Bare Hambones return to Studio A for this week's show. A lot has changed since we last recorded them back in 2018. We'll catch up and hear live recordings of songs from their latest album Year of the Thief. You can get a copy of that album on Bandcamp. Check them out playing live this Saturday in St. Charles and October 4th at Mary's Place in Rockford. Find more dates and music on the band's website.

Lineup:

Tim Larsen - Piano, lead vocals

Tony Kubicek - Bass, vocals

Chad Hill - Lead guitar

Michael Brown - Acoustic guitar, vocals

Brad Riverdahl - Drums