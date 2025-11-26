© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
A feast for your ears! Our favorite food shows | Under Rocks podcast

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt,
Susan StephensDan Libman
Published November 26, 2025 at 7:05 AM CST
Susan Stephens
/
WNIJ

The Under Rocks team is thankful for all the fine food and drink here in northern Illinois. So pile your plate high as we revisit some of our favorite culinary adventures. Plus aspic! We hope you're hungry.

It’s a potluck edition of Under Rocks and boy, are we thankful for the bounty we get to share with you. Sue baked some pumpkin squares, Dan picked up beer nuggets, Austin Cliffe stopped in with a bowl of Circus Peanut salad, and Spencer brought the clips! We’ve managed to do quite a few food and drink shows over the years, so the time was right to gather in the studio and enjoy some delicious leftovers.

But wait! There’s more! We check in with our friend and Chicago radio star Lisa Fielding to reminisce about Rockford Thanksgivings past and the one unwelcome tradition on her family’s table – The Aspic.
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
Susan Stephens
Susan is an award-winning reporter/writer at her favorite radio station. She's also WNIJ's Perspectives editor, Under Rocks contributor, and local host of All Things Considered.
Dan Libman
Dan Libman is an author, teacher, correspondent, and adventurous host of the WNIJ podcast Under Rocks.
