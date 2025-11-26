A feast for your ears! Our favorite food shows | Under Rocks podcast

It’s a potluck edition of Under Rocks and boy, are we thankful for the bounty we get to share with you. Sue baked some pumpkin squares, Dan picked up beer nuggets, Austin Cliffe stopped in with a bowl of Circus Peanut salad, and Spencer brought the clips! We’ve managed to do quite a few food and drink shows over the years, so the time was right to gather in the studio and enjoy some delicious leftovers.

But wait! There’s more! We check in with our friend and Chicago radio star Lisa Fielding to reminisce about Rockford Thanksgivings past and the one unwelcome tradition on her family’s table – The Aspic.

