What's in a cookbook? Culinary sleuths preserve our culture, our history | Under Rocks podcast

When you think about history, you're probably thinking about war, world-changing technologies, political movements… But how about food? The Culinary Historians of Northern Illinois are preserving stories and recipes, and recently donated a collection of community cookbooks to the regional archives at Northern Illinois University. WNIJ’s Under Rocks team got the story from Culinary Historians co-founders Gerry Rounds and Bruce Kraig.

Gerry Rounds Recipes submitted to the Culinary Historians of Northern Illinois

Want to help? The culinary historians donated a community cookbook that was at least 50 years old from every county in Illinois except Carroll and Mercer. Check your bookshelves! You can also submit your own family recipe to their archive on their website.

We also share a slice of kraut cake and a cup of coffee with Brad Wiles, the head of Northern Illinois University's Special Collections and Archives.

Thanks to this episode's guests, Gerry, Bruce, and Brad. Your hosts are Dan Libman, Spencer Tritt, and Susan Stephens. If you have an idea for a future Under Rocks podcast, hit us up at rocks@niu.edu or wnij.org/youask.

Under Rocks is produced in the WNIJ studios at Northern Illinois University.