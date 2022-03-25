The Sappening | Under Rocks Podcast

Dan Libman / Sweet success

There’s a magical time of year here in northern Illinois as winter transitions to spring and sap begins to run as trees wake up from their months-long nap. Once the temperatures rise above freezing by day and drop below freezing at night, it’s time to grab your drill, spile, hose, and bucket and head into the woods to tap into the flow.

And that’s what Dan Libman and Aaron Sitze did for the latest episode of Under Rocks. Once they filled their buckets, they poured 24 gallons of lightly sweet and pure sap into their fire-powered sap boiler and invited Spencer Tritt and Jared Ortega over to experience their first Sappening.

Thanks to Aaron Sitze for his expertise and Dan Libman for sharing his bounty!

Got something interesting/weird/unusual you'd like the Under Rocks team to check out in northern Illinois or southern Wisconsin? Let us know! Drop an email to rocks@niu.edu.

Under Rocks is produced at WNIJ at Northern Illinois University.

