WNIJ News
Under Rocks
A community driven journalism project where listeners get to ask the big questions: who, what, when, where and why. Under Rocks host(s) will attempt to get to the bottom of these unexplored oddities, neglected anomalies, and little-known place-makers of our region.

The Sappening | Under Rocks Podcast

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published March 25, 2022 at 6:08 AM CDT
1 of 9  — Photos/DSC04880.JPG
Jared Ortega
2 of 9  — Photos/DSC04878.JPG
Jared Ortega
3 of 9  — Photos/DSC04881.JPG
Jared Ortega
4 of 9  — Photos/DSC04883.JPG
Jared Ortega
5 of 9  — Photos/DSC04885.JPG
Jared Ortega
6 of 9  — Photos/DSC04900.JPG
Jared Ortega
7 of 9  — 669414327.jpg
The final boil takes place indoors
Dan Libman
8 of 9  — 669405785.jpg
You can watch the bubbles to get the boil right -- or turn to technology.
Dan Libman
9 of 9  — IMG_9768.jpg
24 gallons of sap = WOW.
Dan Libman

A splash of real maple syrup can mean the difference between a good waffle and a great waffle. And once you know the amount of work that goes into making that tablespoon of sweet amber liquid, it becomes even more delicious. We tap into our local sapspert to guide us through the magical transformation we're calling The Sappening.

IMG_9770.jpg
Dan Libman
/
Sweet success

There’s a magical time of year here in northern Illinois as winter transitions to spring and sap begins to run as trees wake up from their months-long nap. Once the temperatures rise above freezing by day and drop below freezing at night, it’s time to grab your drill, spile, hose, and bucket and head into the woods to tap into the flow.

And that’s what Dan Libman and Aaron Sitze did for the latest episode of Under Rocks. Once they filled their buckets, they poured 24 gallons of lightly sweet and pure sap into their fire-powered sap boiler and invited Spencer Tritt and Jared Ortega over to experience their first Sappening.

Thanks to Aaron Sitze for his expertise and Dan Libman for sharing his bounty!

Got something interesting/weird/unusual you'd like the Under Rocks team to check out in northern Illinois or southern Wisconsin? Let us know! Drop an email to rocks@niu.edu.

Under Rocks is produced at WNIJ at Northern Illinois University.

maple syrup maple sugar Under Rocks Nature Foraging
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
