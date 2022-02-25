© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
WNIJ News
under_rocks_podcast_image_1400x1400_5.jpg
Under Rocks
A community driven journalism project where listeners get to ask the big questions: who, what, when, where and why. Under Rocks host(s) will attempt to get to the bottom of these unexplored oddities, neglected anomalies, and little-known place-makers of our region.

Good Curling! | Under Rocks Podcast

Northern Public Radio
Published February 25, 2022 at 9:30 AM CST
DSC04914.JPG
Jared Ortega
/
The middle sheet at Waltham Curling Club, Triumph, Illinois.

Dry your tears, curling fans! You don't have to wait another four years for the Olympics to roll around to get a fix of your favorite icy sport. There are more than 40 curling clubs in the Midwest, including the Waltham Curling Club, the oldest in Illinois. For the first time, the Under Rocks crew deals with actual rocks as they hit the sheets and aim for the button. Who will come back for the next bonspiel? Good curling, everyone!

It all started with an obsession. WNIJ news director Jenna Dooley and her family fell hard for Olympic curling in 2018. Unable to bear a four-year wait for the next ice adventure, they found a real curling club, founded in 1884, just an hour from home. With the letdown of another Winter Olympics coming to a close, we decided to pack up the Under Rocks team for a trip to the Waltham Curling Club in Triumph, not far from Mendota.

IMG_9316.jpg
Jared Ortega
/

What's not to love about a sport on ice that doesn't require skates? A sport that values control over brute strength? A sport where your broom skills can shine? A sport that values comradery almost as much as winning? A sport that keeps its beer kegs cold near its playing surface?

DSC04906.JPG
Jared Ortega
/

Thanks to the kind and generous members of the Waltham Curling Club for welcoming us to their home and showing us the ropes. That includes Paul Salander, Alan "Slim" Wilson, the Haws family, the Patrick kids, and Jeremy Groves.

And thanks to the largest Under Rocks crew ever (OK, we all wanted to try curling): Jenna Dooley, Jared Ortega, Spencer Tritt, Justin Dooley, Dan Libman, Susan Stephens, and future Olympian Everett Dooley.

Got an idea for the next Under Rocks adventure? Email us at rocks@niu.edu!

Tags

WNIJ News Under RocksWaltham Curling ClubBonspielCurlingIllinois