National manhunt in death of Ohio couple ends in Rockford

A 10-day search for a suspect in the murders of an Ohio husband and wife has ended in northern Illinois. Michael McKee, 39, was booked just before noon in Winnebago County on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026.

Court records in Franklin County, Ohio indicate McKee was the ex-husband of Monique Tepe, who was found dead in her home along with her husband, Spencer, on Dec. 30, 2025. The deaths have been ruled a homicide. Two children were located unharmed inside the Tepe's home.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, detectives believe the murder of Spencer and Monique Tepe occurred sometime between 2:00 and 5:00 a.m. on the morning of Dec. 30, 2025 in the upstairs of their home. Video footage shows a person of interest walking in the alley near the Tepe’s residence during that time.

Numerous media outlets report that McKee was licensed in Illinois as a vascular surgeon.

His next court hearing is scheduled for Jan. 12, 2026 at 1:30 p.m.