WNIJ News

Less morels but more lessons | Under Rocks podcast

Northern Public Radio | By Dan Libman,
Spencer TrittSusan Stephens
Published May 19, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT
IMG_4899 (1).jpg
Chris Fink
/
The next day, when you aren't actually looking, is the best time to find morels. Chris Fink's dogwalk reward.

Hike along with the Under Rocks crew as they slog through woods and fields in search of the jewel of springtime, the morel mushroom. To put it another way, watch them get skunked with Chris Fink. But there are triumphs along the way, lessons to be learned, and even a few consolation prizes.

IMG_6122.jpg
Dan Libman
/
Dan Libman
Look up! They're either elm-hunting or bird-watching.

Another morel-hunting season is winding down in Illinois. The nutty-tasting delicacy lures foragers into the woods for a few weeks each spring in hopes of coming across even a handful of the elusive wild mushrooms. We sent WNIJ’s Under Rocks team out to an undisclosed location during a recent downpour in search of morels. Beloit College professor and skilled-morel-finder Chris Fink led the expedition.

IMG_5698.jpg
Spencer Tritt
/

Lesson #1: Look up! And use binoculars. Surprisingly, that's the first step to finding these forest floor treasures. You're looking for dying elm trees, with bark that's "shaling off."

Lesson #2: Be patient, positive, and thorough. Just when you are about to give up, you could strike the mother lode of morels. Or maybe you won't. Ever. It's the journey, right?

20230508_122208.jpg
Susan Stephens
/
Very fresh, but thoroughly soaked, golden oyster mushrooms

Lesson #3: Morels ain't the only shroom in the woods. Learn to ID other almost-as-good spring treats, such as golden oyster mushrooms. If all else fails, try a pheasant back mushroom. The key is butter. Sauté it in butter!

Lesson #4: No matter how cold and rainy it is, whether you are deep in the woods or just stepping into tall grass for a moment, ticks are out there and very hungry. End your adventure with a tick check.

Dan Libman, Spencer Tritt, and Susan Stephens wish to thank their guide Chris Fink and would never ever want him to feel guilty about the results of their fruitless pursuit because it totally 100% is not his fault.

Send us off on our next adventure! We're always looking stories about what's unique, weird, and/or wonderful in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. Drop us an email at rocks@niu.edu or message us at wnij.org/youask

Under Rocks is produced by WNIJ at Northern Illinois University.

Under Rocks Foraging
Dan Libman
Dan Libman is an author, teacher, correspondent, and adventurous host of the WNIJ podcast Under Rocks.
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
Susan Stephens
Susan is an award-winning reporter/writer at her favorite radio station. She's also WNIJ's Perspectives editor, Under Rocks contributor, and local host of All Things Considered.
