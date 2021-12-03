© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
WNIJ News
under_rocks_podcast_image_1400x1400_5.jpg
Under Rocks
A community driven journalism project where listeners get to ask the big questions: who, what, when, where and why. Under Rocks host(s) will attempt to get to the bottom of these unexplored oddities, neglected anomalies, and little-known place-makers of our region.

DeKalb's glorious beer nugget | Under Rocks podcast

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt,
Dan LibmanSusan Stephens
Published December 3, 2021 at 8:47 AM CST
Skis nuggets.jpg
Austin Cliffe
/
An order of beer nuggets from Ski's All American Pub in Sycamore

Chicago has its deep-dish pizza, Philly has its cheesesteak, and DeKalb?

Beer nuggets.

Beer Nuggets 1
Spencer Tritt
/
WNIJ

Join the Under Rocks crew, plus special guests, as we explore the rich, tangy history of the little lump of pizza dough that could — and did — and still does — warm the hearts and fill the stomachs of generations of DeKalb residents and Northern Illinois University students.

nug patent2.png
The Official Gazette of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, Nov. 1985
/

In this episode, we get the beer nugget's origin story from Joe Walsh, who claims his J.P. Hannagan's employees not only invented the fried pizza dough bits dipped in marinara, but came up with their unforgettable name (which he registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in 1985).

We visit Pizza Villa, the only beer nugget pioneer still standing, and spend a few minutes with the very busy C.J. Finn.

And we gather a panel of expert nugget eaters in WNIJ's Studio A to taste the magic from five local restaurants: Pizza Pros, Ski's, Fatty's, Pizza Villa, and Dough Brothers.

nuggeteaters.jpg
Austin Cliffe
/
Our expert panel of judges chose Dough Brothers as the best overall beer nuggets in their blind taste test, but admit all of them were good.

Thanks to guest judges Brian Chennell, Grace and Staci Hoste, and Austin Cliffe.

Drop us a message at rocks@niu.edu and let us know who makes your favorite beer nuggets. While you're at it, drop us some story ideas about what's weird, interesting, or just deserves a little more attention in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin.

Under Rocks is produced at WNIJ, on the campus of Northern Illinois University.

