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Rockford Symphony Orchestra - Season Preview Concert

Rockford Symphony Orchestra - Season Preview Concert

Experience the Rockford Symphony Orchestra through this FREE concert to sample what the 2026/27 RSO Season has to offer. This performance is an amazing opportunity to enjoy a night of engaging music and to experience the RSO and the Coronado for free! This concert is General Admission; no reservations are required.

Coronado Performing Arts Center
Adult: $35-$85; Student: $20; Youth: FREE
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 21 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Rockford Symphony Orchestra
815-965-0049
https://www.rockfordsymphony.com/
Coronado Performing Arts Center
314 N. Main Street
Rockford , Illinois 61101
coronadopac.org