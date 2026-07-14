Rockford Symphony Orchestra - Season Preview Concert
Rockford Symphony Orchestra - Season Preview Concert
Experience the Rockford Symphony Orchestra through this FREE concert to sample what the 2026/27 RSO Season has to offer. This performance is an amazing opportunity to enjoy a night of engaging music and to experience the RSO and the Coronado for free! This concert is General Admission; no reservations are required.
Coronado Performing Arts Center
Adult: $35-$85; Student: $20; Youth: FREE
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 21 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Rockford Symphony Orchestra
815-965-0049