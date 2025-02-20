Sessions from Studio A - Big Dog Mercer
Big Dog Mercer Band performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Big Dog Mercer Band performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Big Dog Mercer Band performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Big Dog Mercer Band performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Big Dog Mercer Band performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Chicago Blues Hall of Famer Marty "Big Dog" Mercer captures the energy of his live shows on his latest record Live at the Roxy. The album comes out this week and you can order a copy on Bigdogmercer.com. Mercer and the band stop by Studio A to tell us about the album and play some new songs for us.
Lineup:
Marty "Big Dog" Mercer - Guitar and Vocals
Aiden Dehn - Saxophone
Michael Bailey - Bass
Ra'Mar Leach - Drums
Big Dog Mercer performing "My Little Georgiadore" live in WNIJ's Studio A
Big Dog Mercer performing "Funky Beans" live in WNIJ's Studio A