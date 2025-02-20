© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Sessions from Studio A - Big Dog Mercer

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published February 20, 2025 at 6:55 PM CST
Chicago Blues Hall of Famer Marty "Big Dog" Mercer captures the energy of his live shows on his latest record Live at the Roxy. The album comes out this week and you can order a copy on Bigdogmercer.com. Mercer and the band stop by Studio A to tell us about the album and play some new songs for us.

Lineup:
Marty "Big Dog" Mercer - Guitar and Vocals
Aiden Dehn - Saxophone
Michael Bailey - Bass
Ra'Mar Leach - Drums

Big Dog Mercer performing "My Little Georgiadore" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Big Dog Mercer performing "Funky Beans" live in WNIJ's Studio A
WNIJ News Sessions From Studio A
