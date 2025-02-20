Sessions from Studio A - Big Dog Mercer

Chicago Blues Hall of Famer Marty "Big Dog" Mercer captures the energy of his live shows on his latest record Live at the Roxy. The album comes out this week and you can order a copy on Bigdogmercer.com. Mercer and the band stop by Studio A to tell us about the album and play some new songs for us.

Lineup:

Marty "Big Dog" Mercer - Guitar and Vocals

Aiden Dehn - Saxophone

Michael Bailey - Bass

Ra'Mar Leach - Drums

Big Dog Mercer performing "My Little Georgiadore" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Big Dog Mercer performing "Funky Beans" live in WNIJ's Studio A