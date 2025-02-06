© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Sessions from Studio A - Elisha Organ Trio

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published February 6, 2025 at 6:55 PM CST
Elisha Organ Trio performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
1 of 1  — Pic 4.png
Elisha Organ Trio performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

Elisha Organ Trio met while attending Northern Illinois University's School of Music, where they recorded their debut EP with Bobby Broom. They perform unique renditions of jazz standards and an original composition on the show this week. Check out behind-the-scenes video from their performance posted below.

Lineup:
Ben Crino - Guitar
Isaiah Jones Jr. - Organ
Sid Smith IV - Drums

Elisha Organ Trio performing "Mornin'" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Elisha Organ Trio performing "That Is Where I'll Be" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Elisha Organ Trio performing "If I Were a Bell" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Elisha Organ Trio performing "Hindsight" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Tags
WNIJ News Sessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
