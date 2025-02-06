Sessions from Studio A - Elisha Organ Trio
Elisha Organ Trio performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Elisha Organ Trio met while attending Northern Illinois University's School of Music, where they recorded their debut EP with Bobby Broom. They perform unique renditions of jazz standards and an original composition on the show this week. Check out behind-the-scenes video from their performance posted below.
Lineup:
Ben Crino - Guitar
Isaiah Jones Jr. - Organ
Sid Smith IV - Drums
Elisha Organ Trio performing "Mornin'" live in WNIJ's Studio A
Elisha Organ Trio performing "That Is Where I'll Be" live in WNIJ's Studio A
Elisha Organ Trio performing "If I Were a Bell" live in WNIJ's Studio A
Elisha Organ Trio performing "Hindsight" live in WNIJ's Studio A