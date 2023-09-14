Sessions from Studio A - Tom Holland & The Shuffle Kings

Tom Holland & The Shuffle Kings bring the blues to Studio A this week. Joining Holland in the trio is Chris Alexander on drums and Mike Scharf on bass. We'll hear them perform live and talk with Tom Holland about coming up the Chicago blues scene and about playing with legends like James Cotton and John Primer.

Find more from Tom Holland on his website and watch behind-the-scenes video from the live performance below.

Tom Holland & The Shuffle Kings performing "Easiest Thing I'll Ever Do" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Tom Holland & The Shuffle Kings performing "Long Road to Tomorrow" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Tom Holland & The Shuffle Kings performing "S.A. Blues" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Tom Holland & The Shuffle Kings performing "Waiting On the Other Shoe to Drop" live in WNIJ's Studio A