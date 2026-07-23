Statewide: Farmers and mental health

Farmers face one of the highest suicide rates of any occupation. Financial stress and a lack of mental health resources in rural areas contribute to the problem. On this episode, we look at efforts to support farmers' mental health.

And we check in with the ag community and how the current economic climate has some recalling the 1980s farm crisis.

Also:

* Neda Ulaby examines the legend of Bigfoot on the American cultural landscape.

* Rich Egger tells us about a piece of religious artwork at a new visitor's center for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in western Illinois.

Rich Egger/TSPR “Come Unto Me” as seen while looking down the hallway.

* This Week in Illinois History looks at the complicated legacy of former governor Ninian Edwards

* The closure of a west suburban Chicago hospital is making it harder for nearby residents to access care.

* Illinois State Superintendent Tony Sanders talks with Brian Sapp about new guidance on the use of AI in schools.

* Randy Eccles interviews a pair of historians working to ensure Black history remains a visible and lasting part of the state's story. It's a segment in our series exploring Illinois connections to the 250th anniversary of the country, created in partnership with Illinois Humanities.

