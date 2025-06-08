© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Somonauk farmer Mark Tuttle talks with WNIJ reporter Jess Savage
The Uncertainty Series
WNIJ News explores how national uncertainty — in funding, staffing, and tariffs — impacts local communities in northern Illinois.

WNIJ News Series: Rapidly changing federal policies create a climate of uncertainty in northern Illinois

Published June 8, 2025 at 10:26 PM CDT
Spencer Tritt, WNIJ
Federal policies related to funding, staffing, and tariffs have created a climate of uncertainty across the United States. In northern Illinois, that uncertainty can be felt from farmers to faith leaders. This week, the WNIJ news team is taking a closer look at how local individuals and organizations are bracing for what might impact their services. Listen to our week-long series during Morning Edition and All Things Considered on 89.5FM and WNIJ.org

Our reporters preview their reporting in the audio above.
WNIJ News