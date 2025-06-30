Illinois State Climatologist Dr. Trent Ford discusses effects of federal cuts on the National Weather Service

This week, WNIJ host Jason Cregier is joined by Illinois State Climatologist Dr. Trent Ford. Dr. Ford discusses the uncertainty around how weather coverage will be affected by federal funding cuts.

Today, Dr. Ford explains how the cuts affect the work of scientists and forecasters. Whether it's layoffs or lack of funds for weather ballon launches, Dr. Ford says it all takes a toll.

Dr. Ford says National Weather Service members are resilient, and "working even harder to fulfill the mission of national public safety." Longterm however, he worries short staffing will lead to burnout from too few people trying to do too many different jobs.

He also worries services the National Weather Service provides will be in jeopardy. That includes climate records, hydrology and weather event coordination for things like a University of Illinois football game.

You may listen to the full conversation in the link above.