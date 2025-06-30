© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Somonauk farmer Mark Tuttle talks with WNIJ reporter Jess Savage
The Uncertainty Series
WNIJ News explores how national uncertainty — in funding, staffing, and tariffs — impacts local communities in northern Illinois.

Illinois State Climatologist Dr. Trent Ford discusses effects of federal cuts on the National Weather Service

Northern Public Radio | By Jason Cregier
Published June 30, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
Dr. Trent Ford is the Illinois State Climatologist and has been with the Prairie Research Institute at the University of Illinois since 2019.
Illinois State Climatologist
/
University of Illinois
Dr. Trent Ford is the Illinois State Climatologist and has been with the Prairie Research Institute at the University of Illinois since 2019.

This week, WNIJ host Jason Cregier is joined by Illinois State Climatologist Dr. Trent Ford. Dr. Ford discusses the uncertainty around how weather coverage will be affected by federal funding cuts.

Today, Dr. Ford explains how the cuts affect the work of scientists and forecasters. Whether it's layoffs or lack of funds for weather ballon launches, Dr. Ford says it all takes a toll.

Dr. Ford says National Weather Service members are resilient, and "working even harder to fulfill the mission of national public safety." Longterm however, he worries short staffing will lead to burnout from too few people trying to do too many different jobs.

He also worries services the National Weather Service provides will be in jeopardy. That includes climate records, hydrology and weather event coordination for things like a University of Illinois football game.

You may listen to the full conversation in the link above.
WNIJ News
Jason Cregier
Jason is WNIJ's host of "Morning Edition".
