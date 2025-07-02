© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Somonauk farmer Mark Tuttle talks with WNIJ reporter Jess Savage
The Uncertainty Series
WNIJ News explores how national uncertainty — in funding, staffing, and tariffs — impacts local communities in northern Illinois.

Illinois State Climatologist discusses the future of local weather forecasting

Northern Public Radio | By Jason Cregier
Published July 2, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
Destruction in the path of the massive April 9, 2015 tornado that plowed through several northern Illinois communities, killing two people.
Carl Nelson
/
WNIJ
Destruction in the path of the massive April 9, 2015 tornado that plowed through several northern Illinois communities, killing two people.

This week Illinois State Climatologist Dr. Trent Ford has been highlighting some possibilities of what federal funding cuts to weather services may look like.

Today, Ford shares the effects those cuts could have for local weather forecasters.

On top of government funding, local weather forecasters also face uncertainty from their local stations, such as the possibility of weather hubs, as opposed to the current model of forecasters and meteorologists delivering their predictions and information from their local affiliates.

Ford thinks it's the hazardous weather that people will have the most concern over. While he says a centralized hub may be able to predict a weather event like heavy rainfall across a defined region, local forecasters can pinpoint specific areas of concerns such as area streams, lakes, rivers and watersheds.
According to Ford, "It's that local knowledge that is critical to translate the general prediction of heavy rain into actionable information."

Ford says that a possibility of centralizing predictions is that the communication process will likely suffer. He also states, "From my experience, having that local knowledge is absolutely critical for the actual actionable part of weather prediction."

For Dr. Fords full take on local weather forecasting, listen in the link above.
