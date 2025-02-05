© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
James Reese Europe's Harlem Hellfighters brought big band music from NYC to Europe

Published February 5, 2025 at 1:31 PM CST
James Reese Europe's Harlem Hellfighters band
James Reese Europe's Harlem Hellfighters band

While most historians have focused on New Orleans as the birthplace of jazz, big band music was also developing in other large cities such as Chicago and New York. As early as 1905 the sounds of the modern jazz band were heard on stage in New York, with saxophones, brass instruments, drums and string instruments. Band leader James Reese Europe and his Harlem Hellfighters would later record in 1919 for the label Pathe Freres, and take the sound of the jazz big band to Europe.

One this special edition of Encore! we speak with jazz historian Dr. Richard Birkemeier, the producer and director of a recording by the Americus Brass Band, a modern band seeking to recreate and share the sounds of the Harlem Hellfighers. We'll learn about the historical significance of James Reese Europe and how he changed the sound of jazz big band.

We'll also talk about Rockford's Camp Grant, where some of this music was developing, and hear a new recording of the Camp Grant March.

Dr. Richard Berkemeier will speak further on the African American bands stationed at Camp Grant in a presentation at Rockford's Midway Village Museum on February 16th, 2025.