Some Rockford high schoolers will get to sell their creations at a local shop

Some Rockford high school artists are partnering with a local merchant thanks to an art program at the school.

Auburn’s Business Academy Studio Art class, also known as BASA, introduces entrepreneurship to students. For the past few years, artists in this program have sold their work during pop-up shops at Rockford Art Deli.

Jason Judd, an art teacher, said creations can vary from year to year.

“One year we'll have some really great crocheters,” he said, “but then they'll graduate, and then, now we don't have any crochet in the pop-up this year. Or somebody was really great at bleaching hoodies and they left but then somebody comes up and they’re making bags. So, we have some really incredible bags this year.”

Judd said the program has evolved over the years.

“We've really built a curriculum around this kind of capstone,” he said, “and I think that's made some stronger and well-rounded students, and the things that they produce are more intricate.”

Judd said students produce amazing textiles, paintings, ceramic works and other items

The third annual pop-up shop will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 15 at Rockford Art Deli. This coincides with the opening date of the Rockford City Market.