© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Some Rockford high schoolers will get to sell their creations at a local shop

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published May 12, 2026 at 11:37 AM CDT
Yvonne Boose

Some Rockford high school artists are partnering with a local merchant thanks to an art program at the school.

Auburn’s Business Academy Studio Art class, also known as BASA, introduces entrepreneurship to students. For the past few years, artists in this program have sold their work during pop-up shops at Rockford Art Deli.

Jason Judd, an art teacher, said creations can vary from year to year.

“One year we'll have some really great crocheters,” he said, “but then they'll graduate, and then, now we don't have any crochet in the pop-up this year. Or somebody was really great at bleaching hoodies and they left but then somebody comes up and they’re making bags. So, we have some really incredible bags this year.”

Judd said the program has evolved over the years.

“We've really built a curriculum around this kind of capstone,” he said, “and I think that's made some stronger and well-rounded students, and the things that they produce are more intricate.”

Judd said students produce amazing textiles, paintings, ceramic works and other items
The third annual pop-up shop will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 15 at Rockford Art Deli. This coincides with the opening date of the Rockford City Market.
WNIJ News
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
See stories by Yvonne Boose