Prisoncast! FAQ and how you can get involved

By Alex Keefe
Published February 18, 2025 at 8:05 AM CST
Andjela Padejski
Prisoncast is a special audio and journalism project from WBEZ Chicago and Illinois Public Radio stations.

WBEZ Chicago & public radio stations across Illinois are collaborating on another radio broadcast for people incarcerated in Illinois & their loved ones. The show airs Sunday, March 30th at 2 p.m. Central Time on your local NPR station. Scroll down to find your closest station, or listen live online at wbez.org.

Submit to our March 30th show now! All submissions must be received no later than Feb. 20, 2025.

What is Prisoncast!?

Prisoncast! is an audio & journalism project organized by WBEZ in Chicago & Illinois Public Radio stations to serve people inside Illinois prisons & their loved ones outside. Everything you hear on the show comes directly from an idea, question or request we get from someone currently or formerly incarcerated, their loved ones or from groups that work with this community. Scroll to the bottom to find how and where you can listen to the radio show!

Our goal is to create an experience families can share, even when separated by miles of road, brick walls and wire fencing. We produce journalism and interview segments that provide practical, actionable information and accurate news based on what you tell our journalists you need. We strive to do this show with you and for you.

How do I submit requests for the show?

People with internet access can fill out surveys electronically at this link. People outside can make requests and record a voicemail dedication at 312-893-2931, or send a voice memo or email to prisoncast@wbez.org. People inside can fill out a paper survey and mail it back to: Prisoncast! c/o WBEZ, 848 E. Grand Ave., Chicago, IL., 60611-3509. We will also add you or your LO on GTL if you request it!

Are you playing all requests on the radio?

No. Unfortunately, due to time constraints, we likely will not be able to air all the requests we receive during the two-hour broadcast. But we save all requests we get, and often air them on subsequent shows!

Will I know ahead of time if my request will be aired during the broadcast?

If you’re on the outside, we will reach out to you to let you know if we are airing your request. We work hard to let incarcerated folks know early so they can listen, but we can’t guarantee that we will be able to notify you in time for the show, given the challenges of communicating inside prisons and jails.

I or my LO inside wrote to Prisoncast! and never heard back from you. What’s the deal?

We work hard to personally write back everyone who writes to us, either electronically or via snail mail. But as you might imagine, we get hundreds of letters and GTL messages from folks inside! We are grateful for each of them, as we literally can’t make Prisoncast! without your engagement. But it may take us a few weeks — or even a couple months — to respond to letters and tablet messages.

How & when can I listen?

You can listen on an old-school radio (find your local station on the next page). You may also listen on a GTL tablet’s FM radio app. Both programs will air on NPR (National Public Radio) stations all across Illinois. Please note that some correctional facilities have spotty or no radio coverage! We are aware of this and are working to address it. Please let us know if your facility gets coverage! Either way, it helps us to map out where we can and can’t reach folks.

Facility
IPR station
Big Muddy River Correctional Center
WSIU, 91.9FM, 90.3FM, 88.9FM + WILL, 580AM
Centralia Correctional Center
WSIU, 91.9FM, 90.3FM, 88.9FM + WILL, 580AM
Danville Correctional Center
WILL, 90.9FM + 580AM
Decatur Correctional Center
WUIS, 91.9FM + WILL, 90.9FM + WILL, 580AM + WGLT, 89.1FM
Dixon Correctional Center
WNIJ, 89.5FM, 89.1FM, 90.5FM, 91.3FM + WVIK, 90.3FM, WILL 580AM
East Moline Correctional Center
WVIK, 90.3FM + WILL, 580AM
Graham Correctional Center
WUIS, 91.9FM, 89.3FM + WILL 90.9FM + 580AM
Hill Correctional Center
WCBU, 89.9FM + WILL, 580AM + WIUM, 91.3FM, 89.5FM, 90.7FM
Illinois River Correctional Center
WCBU, 89.9FM + WGLT, 89.1FM, WUIS, 91.9FM + WILL, 580AM + WIUM, 91.3FM, 89.5FM, 90.7FM
Jacksonville Correctional Center
WUIS, 91.9FM + WILL, 90.9FM, 580AM + WIUM, 91.3FM, 89.5FM, 90.7FM
Kewanee Life Skills Re-Entry Center
WVIK, 90.3FM + WILL, 580AM + WIUM, 90.7FM + WCBU, 89.9FM
Lawrence Correctional Center
WSIU, 91.9FM, 90.3FM, 88.9FM + WILL, 580AM
Lincoln Correctional Center
WUIS, 91.9FM + WILL, 90.9FM, 580AM + WCBU, 89.9FM + WGLT, 89.1FM
Logan Correctional Center
WUIS, 91.9FM + WILL, 90.9FM, 580AM + WCBU, 89.9FM + WGLT, 89.1FM
Menard Correctional Center
WSIU, 91.9FM, 90.3FM, 88.9FM
Murphysboro Life Skills Re-Entry Center
WSIU, 91.9FM, 90.3FM, 88.9FM
Pinckneyville Correctional Center
WSIU, 91.9FM, 90.3FM, 88.9FM + WILL, 580AM
Pontiac Correctional Center
WILL, 90.9FM, 580AM + WCBU, 89.9FM + WGLT, 89.1FM + WBEZ, 90.7FM + WNIJ, 91.3FM
Robinson Correctional Center
WSIU, 91.9FM, 90.3FM, 88.9FM + WILL, 580AM
Shawnee Correctional Center
WSIU, 91.9FM, 90.3FM, 88.9FM
Sheridan Correctional Center
WNIJ, 89.5FM, 90.5FM + WBEZ, 90.7FM + WILL, 580AM
Southwestern Illinois Correctional Center
WILL, 580AM
Stateville Correctional Center
WBEZ 91.5FM, 91.1FM + WILL, 580AM
Taylorville Correctional Center
WUIS, 91.9FM + WILL, 90.9FM, 580AM
Vandalia Correctional Center
WILL, 580AM + WUIS, 91.9FM + WSIU, 90.3FM
Vienna Correctional Center
WSIU, 91.9FM, 90.3FM, 88.9FM
Western Illinois Correctional Center
WUIS, 91.9FM, 89.3FM + WIUM, 91.3FM, 89.5FM, 90.7FM
Illinois
Alex Keefe
Alex rejoined WBEZ in February 2017 to coordinate the station’s coverage of local, state and federal government and politics.
See stories by Alex Keefe