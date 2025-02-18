Prisoncast! FAQ and how you can get involved

WBEZ Chicago & public radio stations across Illinois are collaborating on another radio broadcast for people incarcerated in Illinois & their loved ones. The show airs Sunday, March 30th at 2 p.m. Central Time on your local NPR station. Scroll down to find your closest station, or listen live online at wbez.org.

Submit to our March 30th show now! All submissions must be received no later than Feb. 20, 2025.



What is Prisoncast!?

Prisoncast! is an audio & journalism project organized by WBEZ in Chicago & Illinois Public Radio stations to serve people inside Illinois prisons & their loved ones outside. Everything you hear on the show comes directly from an idea, question or request we get from someone currently or formerly incarcerated, their loved ones or from groups that work with this community. Scroll to the bottom to find how and where you can listen to the radio show!

Our goal is to create an experience families can share, even when separated by miles of road, brick walls and wire fencing. We produce journalism and interview segments that provide practical, actionable information and accurate news based on what you tell our journalists you need. We strive to do this show with you and for you.

How do I submit requests for the show?

People with internet access can fill out surveys electronically at this link. People outside can make requests and record a voicemail dedication at 312-893-2931, or send a voice memo or email to prisoncast@wbez.org. People inside can fill out a paper survey and mail it back to: Prisoncast! c/o WBEZ, 848 E. Grand Ave., Chicago, IL., 60611-3509. We will also add you or your LO on GTL if you request it!

Are you playing all requests on the radio?

No. Unfortunately, due to time constraints, we likely will not be able to air all the requests we receive during the two-hour broadcast. But we save all requests we get, and often air them on subsequent shows!

Will I know ahead of time if my request will be aired during the broadcast?

If you’re on the outside, we will reach out to you to let you know if we are airing your request. We work hard to let incarcerated folks know early so they can listen, but we can’t guarantee that we will be able to notify you in time for the show, given the challenges of communicating inside prisons and jails.

I or my LO inside wrote to Prisoncast! and never heard back from you. What’s the deal?

We work hard to personally write back everyone who writes to us, either electronically or via snail mail. But as you might imagine, we get hundreds of letters and GTL messages from folks inside! We are grateful for each of them, as we literally can’t make Prisoncast! without your engagement. But it may take us a few weeks — or even a couple months — to respond to letters and tablet messages.



How & when can I listen?

You can listen on an old-school radio (find your local station on the next page). You may also listen on a GTL tablet’s FM radio app. Both programs will air on NPR (National Public Radio) stations all across Illinois. Please note that some correctional facilities have spotty or no radio coverage! We are aware of this and are working to address it. Please let us know if your facility gets coverage! Either way, it helps us to map out where we can and can’t reach folks.