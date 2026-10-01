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Sessions from Studio A - Parry Lamont

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published October 1, 2026 at 6:55 PM CDT
Parry Lamont performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
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Parry Lamont performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Parry Lamont performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
2 of 4  — Pic 2.png
Parry Lamont performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Parry Lamont performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
3 of 4  — Pic 5.png
Parry Lamont performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Parry Lamont performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
4 of 4  — Pic 1.png
Parry Lamont performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

Parry Lamont is a singer-songwriter from Stillwater, MN, influenced by some of the great storytelling folk singers like Townes Van Zandt and Kris Kristofferson. He tells a story of his own on his self-titled album released last year. Hear songs from that album and the stories behind them, as Parry Lamont joins us for a live recording and interview about his music.

Find more from Parry Lamont on all streaming services and on his website. Follow his Facebook page to keep up with more news and music.
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WNIJ News Sessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
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