Sessions from Studio A - Parry Lamont

Parry Lamont is a singer-songwriter from Stillwater, MN, influenced by some of the great storytelling folk singers like Townes Van Zandt and Kris Kristofferson. He tells a story of his own on his self-titled album released last year. Hear songs from that album and the stories behind them, as Parry Lamont joins us for a live recording and interview about his music.

Find more from Parry Lamont on all streaming services and on his website. Follow his Facebook page to keep up with more news and music.