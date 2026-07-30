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Sessions from Studio A - Logan Metz

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published July 30, 2026 at 6:55 PM CDT
Logan Metz performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
1 of 3  — LM still 1.png
Logan Metz performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Logan Metz performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
2 of 3  — LM still 3.png
Logan Metz performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Logan Metz performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
3 of 3  — LM still 2.png
Logan Metz performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

Logan Metz is a songwriter from Wisconsin whose songs are rich with storytelling and seem to effortlessly float between styles and genres. He draws from his love of other storytelling-pianists like Tom Waits and Randy Newman, and also from classic literature. He even wrote a full-length rock opera based on Othello for his master thesis at University of Chicago.

He's getting ready for the release of his next album. We'll talk about that with Metz and hear live recordings in Studio A. Check him out playing this weekend at Mile of Music festival in Appleton. Also find more on his website and follow Logan Metz on Instagram.
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WNIJ News Sessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
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