Sessions from Studio A - Logan Metz

Logan Metz is a songwriter from Wisconsin whose songs are rich with storytelling and seem to effortlessly float between styles and genres. He draws from his love of other storytelling-pianists like Tom Waits and Randy Newman, and also from classic literature. He even wrote a full-length rock opera based on Othello for his master thesis at University of Chicago.

He's getting ready for the release of his next album. We'll talk about that with Metz and hear live recordings in Studio A. Check him out playing this weekend at Mile of Music festival in Appleton. Also find more on his website and follow Logan Metz on Instagram.