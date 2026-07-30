Statewide: At a state prison, desperate men set themselves on fire

The Joliet Treatment Center, designed to treat people with serious mental illness, repeatedly failed to prevent or respond to fires despite two deaths, an investigation by The Marshall Project, WBEZ and the Sun-Times found.

There have been more than 70 fires at the facility in the last three years, including a dozen cases in which men incarcerated there set themselves on fire. More on the story.

Also:

* Brian Sapp reports on the reaction to the state decision to close programs at the Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center in southern Illinois.

Brian Sapp/WSIU Choate employees and community members hold a rally in downtown Anna after the Illinois Department of Human Services announced layoffs and a reduction of services.

* This Week in Illinois History recalls when then-Sen. Barack Obama delivered the keynote address at the 2004 Democratic National Convention.

* Health care costs have skyrocketed for farmers. Macy Byars has the story.

* Randy Eccles talks with Kimberly Sigafus as part of our Illinois 250 series, in partnership with Illinois Humanities. The author reflects on reconnecting with her Native American heritage.

* We talk with the new Planned Parenthood of Illinois Board Chair who says she brings a fresh perspective on rural healthcare.

* Eric Stock explains how Congressman Eric Sorenson, a former television meteorologist, is using his background to shape federal policy.

* Teachers talk about the new film The Odyssey and how it may help spur interest in the story among students.