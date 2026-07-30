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Two new exhibits coming to the Freeport Art Museum

Northern Public Radio | By Sam Naftzger
Published July 30, 2026 at 3:46 PM CDT
Transcending Real
Freeport Art Museum
Transcending Reality is one of two exhibits coming to Freeport Art Museum July 31st.

Freeport Art Museum debuts two new exhibits on Friday, July 31.

Transcending Reality, on display in the Ferguson Gallery, is a surrealist, abstraction-based exhibition featuring approximately 25 pieces from Momentum Art Guild (MAG), a regional group of artists from northwestern Illinois

The guild has 21 artists represented at this year’s exhibit, whose theme was selected by the museum to create a cohesive final showcase.

According to the museum’s website, Transcending Reality “challenged MAG artists to create works that went beyond what could be seen.”

The museum is also spotlighting pieces from Iowa artist Matt Pulford’s recent artist residency in rural Nebraska.

Pulford’s exhibit, entitled Away I Must, is on display in the museum’s Newell Gallery.

The museum says Pulford’s works “reflect on longing, connection, beauty, loss, and the profound experience of being alone within the natural world.”

The opening reception for each exhibit is scheduled to take place on Friday, July 31, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

An artist talk with Matt Pulford is also scheduled on Friday at 4:00 p.m., prior to the opening.

Admission to the event is free and open to the public.

Both exhibits will be on display through Sept. 12.
WNIJ News
Sam Naftzger
Sam Naftzger is a general assignment reporter with Northern Public Radio. As a DeKalb native, they grew up listening to WNIJ on car rides to and from school with their dad. They are a graduate of Knox College and the Public Affairs Reporting program at the University of Illinois-Springfield. Naftzger previously worked at WNIJ as a multimedia producer for music program Sessions from Studio A. Outside of work, they enjoy writing fiction, playing the bass guitar and watching old B movies.
See stories by Sam Naftzger