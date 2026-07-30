Two new exhibits coming to the Freeport Art Museum

Freeport Art Museum debuts two new exhibits on Friday, July 31.

Transcending Reality, on display in the Ferguson Gallery, is a surrealist, abstraction-based exhibition featuring approximately 25 pieces from Momentum Art Guild (MAG), a regional group of artists from northwestern Illinois

The guild has 21 artists represented at this year’s exhibit, whose theme was selected by the museum to create a cohesive final showcase.

According to the museum’s website, Transcending Reality “challenged MAG artists to create works that went beyond what could be seen.”

The museum is also spotlighting pieces from Iowa artist Matt Pulford’s recent artist residency in rural Nebraska.

Pulford’s exhibit, entitled Away I Must, is on display in the museum’s Newell Gallery.

The museum says Pulford’s works “reflect on longing, connection, beauty, loss, and the profound experience of being alone within the natural world.”

The opening reception for each exhibit is scheduled to take place on Friday, July 31, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

An artist talk with Matt Pulford is also scheduled on Friday at 4:00 p.m., prior to the opening.

Admission to the event is free and open to the public.

Both exhibits will be on display through Sept. 12.