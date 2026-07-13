Honoring the Mounds - A Native American Celebration

This is a family friendly, educational event at the oldest historical site in Rockford, the Indian Mounds at Beattie Park. There will be an early morning pipe ceremony (all welcome) at the sacred fire, and then Native American drumming and dancing, Native American food (especially fry bread and wild rice soup), Native American arts and crafts for sale, activities (free) for children, speakers throughout the day, a Native American flute player, living history demonstrations by local Native Americans, Hoo Haven will be presenting, and this is an all-around celebration of Native American culture and history. There will also be a school backpack give-away (filled with some supplies), and a stuffed animal give-away. All people are welcome!