Sessions from Studio A - TAE & The Neighborly

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published September 21, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT
We welcome some of our northern neighbors on this week's show. TAE & The Neighborly from Wisconsin will play a great live set with tons of new music, and we'll get some of the stories behind the songs when we talk with the band. Check out more from TAE & The Neighborly on their website and Facebook page. Behind-the-scenes video from their session is posted below!

TAE & The Neighborly performing "Start of Something New" live in WNIJ's Studio A

TAE & The Neighborly performing "Carry On" and "We Can Be" live in WNIJ's Studio A

TAE & The Neighborly performing "Let It Rain" live in WNIJ's Studio A

TAE & The Neighborly performing "Self Help" and "What Love Is" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
