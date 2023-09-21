Sessions from Studio A - TAE & The Neighborly
1 of 5 — TAE Still 1.png
TAE & The Neighborly performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
2 of 5 — TAE still 2.png
3 of 5 — TAE still 4.png
4 of 5 — TAE Still 3.png
5 of 5 — TAE still 5.png
We welcome some of our northern neighbors on this week's show. TAE & The Neighborly from Wisconsin will play a great live set with tons of new music, and we'll get some of the stories behind the songs when we talk with the band. Check out more from TAE & The Neighborly on their website and Facebook page. Behind-the-scenes video from their session is posted below!
TAE & The Neighborly performing "Start of Something New" live in WNIJ's Studio A
TAE & The Neighborly performing "Carry On" and "We Can Be" live in WNIJ's Studio A
TAE & The Neighborly performing "Let It Rain" live in WNIJ's Studio A
TAE & The Neighborly performing "Self Help" and "What Love Is" live in WNIJ's Studio A