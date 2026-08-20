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Sessions from Studio A - Andrew Duncanson & Take A Ride Ft. Michael Peloquin

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published August 20, 2026 at 6:55 PM CDT
Andrew Duncanson & Take A Ride Ft. Michael Peloquin in WNIJ's Studio A
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Andrew Duncanson & Take A Ride Ft. Michael Peloquin in WNIJ's Studio A
Andrew Duncanson & Take A Ride Ft. Michael Peloquin in WNIJ's Studio A
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Andrew Duncanson & Take A Ride Ft. Michael Peloquin in WNIJ's Studio A
Andrew Duncanson & Take A Ride Ft. Michael Peloquin in WNIJ's Studio A
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Andrew Duncanson & Take A Ride Ft. Michael Peloquin in WNIJ's Studio A
Andrew Duncanson & Take A Ride Ft. Michael Peloquin in WNIJ's Studio A
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Andrew Duncanson & Take A Ride Ft. Michael Peloquin in WNIJ's Studio A
Andrew Duncanson & Take A Ride Ft. Michael Peloquin in WNIJ's Studio A
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Andrew Duncanson & Take A Ride Ft. Michael Peloquin in WNIJ's Studio A
Andrew Duncanson & Take A Ride Ft. Michael Peloquin in WNIJ's Studio A
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Andrew Duncanson & Take A Ride Ft. Michael Peloquin in WNIJ's Studio A
Andrew Duncanson & Take A Ride Ft. Michael Peloquin in WNIJ's Studio A
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Andrew Duncanson & Take A Ride Ft. Michael Peloquin in WNIJ's Studio A

Andrew Duncanson & Take A Ride Ft. Michael Peloquin stop by Studio A to play new songs and tell us about their (two) upcoming new albums. Duncanson is the band's vocalist, guitarist, and primary songwriter, while Michael Peloquin leads the band's horn section on saxophone and plays harmonica in this performance. I'll talk with them about meeting on a "Blues Cruise" and about getting the band together. Be on the lookout for their next album coming this fall.

Find more from Andrew Duncanson & Take A Ride on streaming services, plus Facebook and Instagram. Check out their website for tour dates and more info.
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WNIJ News Sessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
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