Sessions from Studio A - Evon J. Sams Nonet

Evon J. Sams is a composer, educator, and saxophonist originally from Rockford. He graduated from Northern Illinois University's School of Music and now spends his time teaching music in the classroom and writing his own original compositions. His new album Mother Earth 2.0 is out now everywhere. You can find it on streaming services and on his website. Also follow Sams on Facebook and Instagram.

We'll talk with Evon J. Sams about the album in this week's show and hear live recordings from the nonet. Check out behind-the-scenes video from the performance posted below.