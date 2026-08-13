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Sessions from Studio A - Evon J. Sams Nonet

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published August 13, 2026 at 6:55 PM CDT
Evon J. Sams Nonet performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Evon J. Sams Nonet performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

Evon J. Sams is a composer, educator, and saxophonist originally from Rockford. He graduated from Northern Illinois University's School of Music and now spends his time teaching music in the classroom and writing his own original compositions. His new album Mother Earth 2.0 is out now everywhere. You can find it on streaming services and on his website. Also follow Sams on Facebook and Instagram.

We'll talk with Evon J. Sams about the album in this week's show and hear live recordings from the nonet. Check out behind-the-scenes video from the performance posted below.
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WNIJ News Sessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
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